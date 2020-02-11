Dog Puts On Loads Of Weight Because She Can’t Stop Eating Cheesy Doritos

Skylar just loves to snack. She is very determined when she wants something. Over Christmas she somehow managed to find a box of Ferrero Roches I had hidden with other presents, break into the plastic and eat all of them. We were really concerned but thankfully she was alright.

I realised she needed to get on a diet because people commented on her weight all the time, “oh she is so fat,” and she started to get a bit breathless and struggling to jump up the sofa. She still sits by the side of me when I eat something, I just have to ignore her.

I want to help her lose weight for the sake of her health and happiness, so I’ve entered Skylar into Pet Fit Club and we are hoping to be selected as one of the lucky competitors. The People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) reckons she needs to lose half her bodyweight so our goal now is 11lbs.