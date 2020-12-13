Dog Rescued From Alligator's Jaws Made An Honorary Deputy In Florida WINK News/sheriffleefl/Facebook

A dog who was rescued from the jaws of an alligator has been made an honorary deputy in Florida, with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office praising the pooch’s ‘tenacity and fight for survival’.

Tiny Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Gunner, who is just four months old, was snatched up by an alligator who had been lurking in a backyard pond, and would have ended up as the gator’s dinner if his owner hadn’t leapt into action.

Advert 10

Determined to save his puppy, 74-year-old Estero resident Richard Wilbanks rushed into the pond without hesitation, and wrestled the gator above the surface before prying open its mighty jaws.

You can watch the daring rescue for yourself below:

Fortunately, little Gunner survived the horrific ordeal, having sustained one puncture wound to his belly. He is now said to be doing fine after a trip to the vets.

Advert 10

Wilbanks, who believes adrenaline or instinct kicked in during his dramatic rescue, told CNN that his hands had been ‘chewed up’ by the alligator and that he had gone to see a doctor for a tetanus shot.

Wilbanks revealed that getting hold of the alligator hadn’t been too difficult, however prying open its jaws had been ‘extremely hard’:

We were just out walking by the pond, and it came out of the water like a missile. I never thought an alligator could be that fast. It was so quick.

Gunner sheriffleefl/Facebook

Advert 10

Gunner has now been honoured with the title of Safety and Security Officer for Deputy Dogs, becoming the latest courageous recruit for Deputy Dogs.

Adorable footage shared via the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows Sheriff Carmine Marceno solemnly telling Gunner about the duties expecting him, asking him, ‘Do you swear to uphold the constitutional law for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office?’

Gunner then appears to answer in the affirmative by giving his fellow officer a friendly lick on the nose, before being given a little gold detective’s badge of his very own.

Speaking in the vid, Sheriff Marceno said:

Advert 10

Crazy story. Happy to say that Gunner is here today because of Rick’s fast actions, jumping in without hesitation. […] That tenacity is exactly what we need with our detectives, and Gunner is a proud detective today.

You can watch the sweet vid for yourself below:

Many congratulations to fearless Deputy Gunner, a small but very tough good boy.

Advert 10