Dog Rescued From Shelter After 419 Days Returned One Day Later Because He Was ‘Too Much Work’

Humane Society of Central Texas/Facebook

A Texas animal shelter thought Rusty had found his forever home. Unfortunately, the rescue dog was returned the next day because he was ‘too much work’.

The young German Shepherd and Catahoula mix has spent a lot of time with the Humane Society of Central Texas (HSCT) in Waco, originally given up in February last year as his past owner said he was too ‘hyper’ to care for.

After a total of 419 days living in shelters, a family finally decided to take him home. Alas, it was not meant to be.

Rusty was initially placed in a foster home for two months, before going to an Idaho rescue. Eventually, he was sent back to the HSCT because he was ‘not dog-friendly’ and efforts to find him a home had been unsuccessful, as PEOPLE reports.

A previous statement from the shelter read: ‘Over the next few months, Rusty became depressed and frustrated, causing him to act out in his kennel and be highly reactive toward other dogs.’

In November 2020, a family took him home but brought him back just a month later due to him being ‘destructive’.

Humane Society of Central Texas/Facebook

From here, Rusty was enrolled in the HSCT’s Dogs Playing for Life program, which lets all dogs in the shelter play together with hopes it improves their behaviour and ability to socialise. ‘Rusty was by far one of the superstars in the group, learning every command and paying close attention to his handler,’ the shelter said.

Towards the end of March, a family who had been visiting Rusty decided to take the plunge and adopt him. The next day, after a tough time at home, they decided to bring him back to the shelter as he just wasn’t the right fit, said to be ‘too much work’.

While Rusty’s story and others like it have the tendency to bring out strong emotions, often targeted at the people who give up the dogs, the shelter has defended their actions for a good reason.

Humane Society of Central Texas/Facebook

On its Facebook page, it wrote: ‘We want to clarify Rusty’s story. He was adopted after 419 days in the shelter. He was returned the following day. But please don’t judge the adopters. Rusty nipped at them and they realised that he is not right for their family because they often visit with small children. His stranger danger would have been a risk.’

The post added: ‘So while they tried to do a kind thing by taking in a challenging dog, they did the right thing by bringing him back. We never want a family to keep a dog that is not right for them so we are grateful that they brought him back. We are still searching for his forever home, and we will not give up until we find it!’

