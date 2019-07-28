Dog Shot In Face After Protecting Family From Armed Carjackers

Handout

A superhero pet proved dogs really are our best friends when he took a bullet in the nose to protect his family.

Guluva was shot in the face when he leapt to protect his owner’s boyfriend after a gang pulled a gun on him in their home in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.

His owner, Derrick Mfengwana, told News 24 how his heroic doggo saw an armed thug pull a gun on his sister’s boyfriend.

Handout

Derrick told how the boyfriend drove up to the open gate of their home when the carjackers approached him with a gun, while one of the men told him ‘give me the car keys.’

He told the news channel:

The dog was inside the yard and went for one of the men. I was watching a movie inside and heard the gunshot. I heard my girlfriend and sister screaming and thought they had shot her boyfriend because I saw blood around the house.

Handout

But in actual fact, Guluva had jumped up, and began attacking one of the armed men, who shot him in the nose. As Guluva fought the thugs, the boyfriend was able to run into the home to safety.

Derrick continued:

When we went outside, I saw my dog was bleeding. He was still standing and running around.

The carjackers quickly ran away, and Derrick and his family got Guluva to the closest vets, which happened to be the Animal Welfare Society of South Africa.

Handout

Vets told Derrick the bullet had damaged his pooch’s jaw and tongue, but the hero animal is now making a speedy recovery with staff at the centre reporting he’s responding well to treatment.

Horrifyingly, a spokesperson for the animal centre revealed that Gulula was the fourth animal they’d cared for in just two weeks who’d suffered bullet wounds.

A cat and two more dogs were admitted with facial and upper body wounds resulting from gun shots.

Handout

It just goes to show the extreme lengths animals are willing to go to, to protect their beloved owners.

Here’s to wishing Guluva a quick and healthy recovery – can someone get that dog a medal, please?

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]