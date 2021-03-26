unilad
Dog Stops Traffic To Save Owner After They Have A Seizure

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 26 Mar 2021 13:45
Dog Stops Traffic To Save Owner After They Have A SeizureCTV News

A heroic dog rushed to her save her owner after she suffered a seizure while they were out on a walk.

Haley Moore from Ottowa, Canada, was walking her dog Clover when she blacked out and suffered a seizure on Tuesday, March 24.

CCTV footage showed the one-year-old Maremma mix nervously pacing around her owner before bravely barking at a passing car until it stopped to help.

You can watch the moment it happened here:

Fortunately, the driver clocked Clover and then noticed Hayley on the ground before getting out of their car to help the young woman.

Speaking of the ordeal, Haley told CTV News, ‘All I remember is waking up in an ambulance being very, very confused of what was going on. I was told that when I was walking I passed out and had a seizure and Clover sprang into action and she helped me.’

‘She saved my life and I’m very grateful for that,’ Haley added.

Dryden Oatway, 21, was the person to have been barked down by Clover and described what the dog did as ‘amazing’.

CTV News
Recalling the incident, he explained:

It was really impressive, the dog actually blocked my way. She kind of backed into the road to block my truck.

The whole time she was backing down the street she had eyes on Hailey; didn’t look away from her. She kept her distance from me but made sure her owner was okay and that was amazing.

Soon after, a second person, Danielle Pilon, rushed to Haley’s aid as well. Once Danielle arrived, Clover went off to get even more help.

Danielle said, ‘You could tell [Clover] didn’t want to leave her even when we were with her but I think it just came to her that she was like ‘I need to go home to let them know she needs help’.

CTV News

Luckily, Haley went on to make a full recovery and didn’t sustain any injuries from her fall; however, she and her family remain unsure why the seizure occurred.

Despite this, Haley said she now feels much safer knowing she has Clover by her side.

She told CTV News:

If this ends up happening again, I feel 10 times safer and I know she will be there for me. You know how good animals are and she’s a really amazing dog and I love her to death.

As a reward, Clover was treated to two steaks for her heroic actions. Not your average dog’s dinner, then.

