unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Dog Swims Lazy Chihuahua Riding On Its Back To Safety

by : Emily Brown on : 07 Nov 2020 11:39
ViralHog

At one point or another we all have a moment where we think, ‘You know what, I just can’t be bothered.’ 

For Tim the chihuahua, that moment came while on a visit to a lake in McHenry, Illinois, this summer.

Advert

The dog – known online as Tiny Tim – was at the lake with his buddy and Instagram sidekick Ben the Great Pyrenees – aka Big Ben – when he decided to take a trip out onto the water.

Check out his experience below:

The video was shared with the caption, ‘Sometimes, Tim the chihuahua doesn’t want to swim,’ suggesting that the little dog actually can swim, but that he just didn’t feel like doing so on this occasion.

Advert

Luckily Ben seemed more than happy to help out, and the two dogs were filmed venturing out into the water with Tim balanced on his back.

At one point the Great Pyrenees stopped to shake some of the water from his fur, but Tim managed to hold on and even spun around on Ben’s back in the process, prompting praise from his owner.


Photos and videos of the dog duo are regularly shared on their Instagram page, where the owners explained that Tim arrived in the family as a foster dog from Texas. The little pup is said to have adopted big, 125lb Ben as his ‘personal couch, step stool and friend’.

Advert

Tim spends a lot of time hanging out on Ben’s back, and throughout their time together he’s perfect the art of jumping up and balancing on his furry friend.

We could all use a supportive buddy like Ben!

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Johnny Depp Leaves Fantastic Beasts 3 After Being Asked To Resign
Celebrity

Johnny Depp Leaves Fantastic Beasts 3 After Being Asked To Resign

US Election 2020: TV Networks Cut Trump’s Speech For Falsely Claiming Victory Again
News

US Election 2020: TV Networks Cut Trump’s Speech For Falsely Claiming Victory Again

US Election 2020: Armed Trump Supporters Force Arizona Counting Centre To Shut Down
News

US Election 2020: Armed Trump Supporters Force Arizona Counting Centre To Shut Down

US Election 2020: Joe Biden Breaks Record For Most Votes Ever Received At US Presidential Election
News

US Election 2020: Joe Biden Breaks Record For Most Votes Ever Received At US Presidential Election

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Animals, illinois, Now

Credits

Big Ben Tiny Tim/Instagram

  1. Big Ben Tiny Tim/Instagram

    @bigbentinytim

 