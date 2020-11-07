Dog Swims Lazy Chihuahua Riding On Its Back To Safety

ViralHog

At one point or another we all have a moment where we think, ‘You know what, I just can’t be bothered.’

For Tim the chihuahua, that moment came while on a visit to a lake in McHenry, Illinois, this summer.

Advert 10

The dog – known online as Tiny Tim – was at the lake with his buddy and Instagram sidekick Ben the Great Pyrenees – aka Big Ben – when he decided to take a trip out onto the water.

Check out his experience below:

The video was shared with the caption, ‘Sometimes, Tim the chihuahua doesn’t want to swim,’ suggesting that the little dog actually can swim, but that he just didn’t feel like doing so on this occasion.

Advert 10

Luckily Ben seemed more than happy to help out, and the two dogs were filmed venturing out into the water with Tim balanced on his back.

At one point the Great Pyrenees stopped to shake some of the water from his fur, but Tim managed to hold on and even spun around on Ben’s back in the process, prompting praise from his owner.



Photos and videos of the dog duo are regularly shared on their Instagram page, where the owners explained that Tim arrived in the family as a foster dog from Texas. The little pup is said to have adopted big, 125lb Ben as his ‘personal couch, step stool and friend’.

Advert 10

Tim spends a lot of time hanging out on Ben’s back, and throughout their time together he’s perfect the art of jumping up and balancing on his furry friend.

We could all use a supportive buddy like Ben!