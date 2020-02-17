Dog Walker Forgets Favourite Toy So Dog Finds Something Else To Play With
A dog walker was left pretty mortified when his dog retrieved something quite unexpected while on a walk.
Richard Crum and his cocker spaniel Florence were enjoying their usual morning walk through Ossett, West Yorkshire, on February 2 when the four-year-old dog fetched something a little different than a stick.
Dogs often do embarrassing things – from leg humping to shitting on people’s lawns, but Florence definitely takes the crown for this one.
Running back over to Richard, Florence dropped the pink object at his feet.
After looking close to Florence’s find, it was clear the rubber ‘toy’ was indeed a discarded dildo, something which Florence looked incredibly proud of finding lying down next to it on the grass.
I mean, I get confused as to how people lose an individual shoe in the middle of an A-road, but how you lose a dildo in a park is beyond me.
Richard spoke about the embarrassing situation which left him with his tail between his legs.
He said:
I was incredibly shocked that someone could ‘accidentally’ leave their personal item in the middle of open countryside.
At first I thought she’d found a rubber chicken when she ran towards me but when she got closer I realised it certainly wasn’t a chicken, more of a cock.
I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry.
Understandably, Richard couldn’t resist getting a couple of pictures of the proud Florence and her new find.
Richard usually takes Florence’s beloved toy ball out on walks with them, something which on this occasion he’d forgotten leaving the pooch to source her own kind of fun.
Little did Richard know the kind of fun Florence would find.
Richard added:
She’ll often pick up sports bottles left by kids or is quite good at finding a random ball but she’s never found anything quite like this before – she wouldn’t drop it at first for about two minutes.
Eventually she let go but as soon as I tried to move her on, she grabbed it again and kept running back with it.
The worst part was when an elderly gentleman cycled past with a rather disgusted look on his face.
Despite Richard’s efforts, Florence apparently didn’t let go of the dildo for a good few minutes – even when her owner offered her a stick instead; I personally admire her determination.
I don’t think Richard and Florence will be showing their faces at the park for a while and Richard’s definitely learnt to always remember Florence’s toy ball the hard way (pun intended).
If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]