Reporte056/YouTube

A man in the Dominican Republic was arrested by police last week for reportedly flouting local curfew rules, put in place to help curb the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Luckily, the man had a friend on hand to help persuade officers not to hold him for too long.

After taking the man down to the police station in handcuffs, they were all left baffled when a furry, four-legged friend came bounding into the station to protect the arrestee.

Dog Walks Into Police Station And Convinces Cops To Free Owner Reporte056/YouTube

The surprise visitor turned out to be the beloved pooch of the man who had been arrested, and on seeing how attached the much-loved creature was to his owner, officers decided it would be cruel to keep them apart.

You can watch the moment the man and his pooch were reunited here:

According to The Dodo, Police Colonel José Francisco De La Cruz Mercedes explained that the only reason he decided to release the man, despite the fact he had broken the rules, was because his pet came to collect him.

‘You know why I’m going to let him go? Because that dog came and told me [the man] was his. And that’s why I’m going to let him go,’ he said.

‘[It’s] the first time I have handed over a prisoner to a dog.’

Obviously, this probably isn’t something you should try at home, so if you’re hatching a plan to rob a bank, only to have your doggo on hand ready to rescue you if everything goes pear-shaped, you should probably reconsider. But, in this circumstance, it worked, and it looks as though the pooch could not be any happier to reunited with his human.

Dog Walks Into Police Station And Convinces Cops To Free Owner Reporte056/YouTube

The curfew in the Dominican Republic means that no one is allowed out of their homes from 9pm until 5am between Monday and Friday, or from 7pm until 5am on Saturday and Sunday. The only exceptions to the rule are those seeking help in medical emergencies and any international passengers and their drivers, who are travelling to or from the airport.

The government has warned that anyone who breaches these rules could find themselves being arrested by police – however there doesn’t seem to be any mention of pooches coming to the rescue.

Thank goodness the man and his beloved dog have now been reunited, and hopefully a valuable lesson has been learned in the process.