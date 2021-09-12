‘Dog Whisperer’ Cesar Millan Attempted Queen Latifah Dog Death Cover-Up, Lawsuit Claims

Queen Latifah/Twitter/PA Images

A lawsuit claims that so-called ‘dog whisperer’ Cesar Millan covered up the death of Queen Latifah’s dog.

The allegations come as part of a lawsuit filed by gymnast Lidia Matiss, who claims that she was attacked by Millan’s Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Junior, in 2017.

Matiss’s mother worked for Millan, and she was visiting her mother at the office in Van Nuys, California, when she encountered Junior roaming around the halls unsupervised. It was then that the dog allegedly proceeded to attack her legs.

Her injuries were said to be so bad that Matiss has been left unable to compete ever since.

Prior to the incident, Matiss had performed at level 10, the highest level in the USA Gymnastics Junior Olympics Programs, TMZ reports.

According to Matiss’s lawsuit, she wasn’t the only victim of Junior’s alleged violent behaviour; he had a history of attacking other people and dogs – including Queen Latifah’s.

Latifah shared a photo on Twitter of herself and Millan together in 2018 writing alongside it, ‘Had my first training session for my new babies with @cesarmillan! Already learning So much!!!’

The Hairspray actor sent two of her dogs to Millan’s Dog Psychology Center in Santa Clarita, but Junior allegedly mauled one of them to death. According to the lawsuit, Millan claimed that Latifah’s dog had been hit by a car and reportedly told his staff to reiterate this to Latifah.

According to PEOPLE, Junior has since died.

The lawsuit is currently ongoing, where Matiss is suing for unspecified damages.

In light of the lawsuit, Millan has hit back at the former gymnast’s claims and said that she assumed the risk of being bitten because she knew the dog was dangerous.

He also said Matiss has been ‘negligent’, but failed to explain how.

