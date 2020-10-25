Dog Who Hates Baths Comforts His Mum Whenever It's Her Turn raphiflowers/TikTok

An adorable doggo, who absolutely hates going in the bath, has the cutest reaction when he sees his human in the tub.

There are not many things in life that Diego the pug hates, but according to his owner, Raphi Muñoz, just hearing the sound of the tap running is enough to send him into a frenzy.

But, unlike her beloved pooch, Raphi happens to love soaking in the tub – a concept which Diego just can’t seem to get into his gorgeous little head.

‘He screams like he’s being murdered when he gets a bath,’ she told the Dodo.

‘He’s always hated when I take baths and he would scream cry the whole time.’

So, when he sees his human having to endure a bath, the loving little creature that he is decides to offer his much-needed support to his beloved owner.

Raphi has captured the emotional support on TikTok:

Diego has started offering his paw for Raphi while she soaks in the tub, and cries if she won’t take it, so he knows he’s protecting her.

‘It’s very heroic and noble of him. He’s pretty protective of me so I wouldn’t expect anything less from him,’ she said.

‘He’s definitely sweet and tries so hard.’

Of course, we know that Raphi doesn’t actually need the moral support during that time, but to know that Diego wants to give it to her in what he believes to be her hour of need is just so adorable.