Dog Who Survived Being Shot In Face Wins Viewers’ Hearts On Morning TV
A ‘miracle’ dog who survived being beaten and shot in the face has left viewers of ITV’s This Morning in tears.
Millie was attacked in Russia by a group of children when she was just a few months old; her face was ‘bashed in’ before the dog’s attackers shot her in the face multiple times in an attempt to euthanise her.
The pup was left severely deformed as a result of the attack, in which she suffered ‘blunt force trauma’ to her nose and therefore no longer has a snout. Two bullets remain in her head to this day.
You can watch Millie win the hearts of a nation on TV below:
Millie appeared on This Morning with her rescuer, Kasey Carlin, and the show’s resident vet, Dr Scott Miller, looking affectionate and loving in her new environment.
When questioned by presenter Eamonn Holmes on the decision not to put Millie down once she was rescued due to her catastrophic injuries, Dr Miller insisted it was for the best.
He explained:
Look, when you see catastrophic injuries like that, sometimes it is in the best interests of the dog to have them put to sleep. Certainly I know the foundation and Kasey supports that.
In this case, this was a dog that had some primary treatment, showed [a] massive response to that therapy, and that’s when the charity got involved. And so they’ve just followed on with that and tried to give this dog the best possible treatment.
What we have now is this dog that, you can see, she’s so affectionate, she’s very sweet, she can smell, she’s got her sense of smell, and she’s enjoying life. She does have a good quality of life.
Ever since her TV appearance, Millie has captured the hearts of the UK, with many taking to social media after the episode aired to say how the dog had melted their hearts.
One person described her as ‘beautiful’, adding: ‘This level of cruelty is awful and I cant believe it still exists. Sitting here in tears. Poor baby! People are so evil.’
Another described rescuer Kasey as an ‘angel’, while one person said they were ‘heartbroken’ watching her story, adding: ‘How could people be so cruel and yet she still seems so loving and trusting.’
Thankfully Millie is safe now and is being nurtured in a loving environment, something you can keep up to date with by following her Instagram.
What a good girl.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Animals, Animal Abuse, Animal Cruelty, Film and TV, Russia, This Morning
CreditsThis Morning/Twitter and 1 other
This Morning/Twitter
Millie The Special Needs Puppy/Instagram