Dog Who Was Lost In Woods For Year Reunited With Owner
After wandering the woods for almost an entire year, a golden retriever has finally been reunited with his beloved owner.
While the rest of us have spent the last few months at home, Walter the dog couldn’t have been further away. Last Thanksgiving he accompanied his owner Kate Olson to visit family in the St. Louis suburb of Arnold, but while out one day Walter slipped out of his collar and made a run for it.
His heartbroken owner stayed in the area for weeks to search for her pup, but despite retracing her steps and putting up posters she had no luck finding Walter.
One year later, the pair were finally reunited:
Olsen had no choice but to eventually return home to New Hampshire after Walter went missing, though she continued her efforts by creating a ‘Where’s Walter?’ Facebook page and enlisting the help of animal rescue groups.
With Thanksgiving fast approaching once again, Olsen had almost gone an entire year without seeing Walter, but this month she received a call to say the retriever had finally been found.
Lost Paws Trapping of Belleville, Illinois, explained on Facebook that Walter had been living in the woods and ‘avoiding everyone he met’.
A local man is said to have seen the dog on his security camera a couple of times, but he ‘could not get anyone to come try to trap the dog.’ Finally, the organisation managed to lure Walter into a cage with some food, and after jumping on the next flight Olsen was reunited with her long-lost pet.
In a post about the situation, Lost Paws Trapping wrote:
13 days shy of being on the run for an entire year; living in the woods, avoiding everyone he met and finally on of all days Friday the 13th, Walter has been trapped!
We are all tired, exhausted and emotionally drained, but could not be more excited!
We love you Walter you pain in the ass!
Footage showed Walter wagging his tail and jumping up at Olsen, who joked that she’d give him ‘all the kisses’ once he was cleaned up. After being rescued, the pup was treated to a nice bath and ‘spa treatment’.
Speaking to KDSK, per Fox News, Olsen said that Walter was ‘the same sweet boy as he was before’, noting that he may be ‘even sweeter because he has missed getting loved’.
Hopefully Walter and Olsen will never have to be apart again.
