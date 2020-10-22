Dog Who Was Missing For Months Cries When His Dad Finally Finds Him Stephen Messenger/YouTube

Footage has gone viral which shows a missing dog appearing to cry for joy after finally catching sight of his human papa.

Three months prior to the heart-warming reunion, Coco the dog had vanished from his home in the Philippines, leaving his worried family completely distraught.

Although his owners searched high and low for him, Coco was nowhere to be found. However, they never gave up hope that one day they would meet again.

You can watch their heartwarming reunion below:

Speaking of his emotional state after his beloved pet’s disappearance, Coco’s owner Rustico Samson Jr. told The Dodo:

I cried. There was so much sorrow, so much pain. Coco is more than a pet. He’s family.

Every day, Rustico would head out and search ‘every corner’ for his missing dog, sometimes crying as he looked. He ask friends and others that he’d meet for help in the search, giving descriptions of Coco and asking them to keep an eye out for him.

Thankfully, Rustico’s determination led him back to his dog. Three months after Coco went missing, a stray dog matching his description was reported at a parking garage.

Hurrying to the garage, Rustico was greeted by a welcome sight: that of Coco bounding towards him, clearly every bit as delighted by their reunion as he was.

dog Stephen Messenger/YouTube

Rustico said:

Right at that moment, when I saw a dog lying on the floor of that parking garage, I knew it was him. I was a thousand times sure that it was Coco.

He added:

I was overwhelmed. I was so happy. I think Coco felt the same way at that moment. You could hear him crying like a baby.

Poor Coco was looking a little skinny and grubby when Rustico found him, but was otherwise quite healthy. Now – safe and back at his family home – he is getting the love and attention he needs, with the family who always held out hope that he would return.

Rustico, who claims he would never have given up the search, said:

When it comes to having a pet, it doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor, as long as you have heart and love to them like family. When someone in your family is lost, you never give up.

Welcome home Coco!