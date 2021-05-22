Dogs Have Two Legs Not Four And We Are Shook

PA Images

How we look at dogs will never be the same after it’s been revealed they only have two conventional legs.

Most people would argue that both cats and dogs have four legs. In fact, an opposing theory would probably be ridiculed. However, it appears our numerical skills have been impacted by our human-centric views.

While there are plenty of anatomical differences between dogs and humans, our limbs are surprisingly similar. For example, both our legs and the hind legs of a dog have knees accompanied by an eponymous cap that leads up to a ball-in-socket hip joint. Our arms and their front legs are also very alike.

So much so, there is an argument that the front legs of a dog are actually arms. It may sound crazy, but anatomically it makes a lot of sense.

Through a process called homology, which sees the same evolutionary origins adapt differently in certain species, cats and dogs actually have arms rather than front legs. In this instance, humans and dogs have the same evolutionary origin for their front legs but our limbs have been repurposed as we’ve evolved.

Dogs and cats don’t have knees in their front legs, instead, they have wrist joints. Below this joint, which is often mistaken for an inverted knee, are the bones that would be the equivalent to our fingers. The only major difference between our arms is that instead of having a collarbone the forelimbs of cats and dogs are attached to the rest of their skeleton by muscle.

This means the front legs are actually arms; it seems the only reason to call the arms ‘legs’ is the fact that they are used when dogs and cats walk.

Now this information has come to light, some will expect their dogs to give them better shakes given they have all the bones required. Others will be less impressed when pets figure out how to get into cupboards for treats.

