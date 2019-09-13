Dog’s Privates Ruin Couple’s Wedding Photoshoot

Julia Banim

A prankster dog has stolen the show during his humans’ pre-wedding photoshoot; photobombing their romantic moment in an extremely rude – and hilarious – way.

Advertisements

With a mischievous look on his face, four-legged Thor can be seen dangling his privates in front of the camera, all while his owners hold hands in the background.

The resulting photographs, which have emerged from Brazil, might not make the front page of the wedding album. However. they are very, very funny, and have since gone viral;

Advertisements

Caters

Naughty Thor belongs to 32-year-old businessmen Alfredo Garcia da Silva, 32, and 26-year-old lawyer Joyce Sabino, 26, both from Campo Grande, Brazil.

The lovebirds had already had a pre-wedding photoshoot at a farm, but Thor hadn’t been allowed to join in because of the other animals.

Like many dog-loving couples, fiancés Alfredo and Joyce wanted Thor to be part of the special moments leading up to their big day, and brought him along to a second pre-wedding photoshoot.

Unfortunately, Thor was not in the mood to be a good boy; making the sort of lewd physical gags that would make the bawdiest of best men blush.

Advertisements

Caters

The photographer behind the camera was 27-year-old Nícolas Carrelo Cabral, who had been commissioned to work with the couple with the aim of capturing some ‘lovely moments’.

Nícolas said:

I was hired by Alfredo and Joyce to be their wedding photographer, before the wedding party they decided to register some lovely moments with their dog called Thor and invited me to their home so I could take pictures of them all.

While the resulting images cannot exactly be described as ‘lovely’, they are certainly memorable; with Thor leaving his big, daft paw prints all over Alfredo and Joyce’s journey to the altar.

Advertisements

Caters

As reported by Bored Panda, Nícolas said:

Every photographer wants to drive, set the scenes, but with Thor it was different, he drove, he set the scenes. It was so much fun, we laughed all the time. Of the 1,500 photos taken during the session, I delivered only 80 to the couple.

Nícolas – who has spent ten years working as a photographer – continued:

I did not expect all this success, I am very happy and I can say for sure that Thor made a great contribution in my career.

Alfredo and Joyce will be tying the knot in September of this year. Hopefully Thor will pull on a pair of smart doggy pants for the big day…

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]