Dogs Really Are Human’s Oldest Companions And Science Has Proved It

It’s true what they say about dogs; they genuinely are a human’s best friend, and now it’s scientifically proven.

A scientific study has shown that not only are they the most loyal of pets, they are now thought to be our oldest known companion, after dog domestication was traced back to the end of the Ice Age, some 11,000 years ago.

The research says that dog companionship was a widespread thing across the northern hemisphere during this ancient time, and were the first known domesticated species on record.

The canines were apparently split into five types, with ancient indigenous breeds – Americas, Asia, Africa, and Oceania – still existing today alongside European dogs after the world’s expansion.

Co-author of the study and group leader of the Ancient Genomics laboratory at London’s Crick Institute, Dr Pontus Skoglund, told BBC News:

Dogs are really unique in being this quite strange thing if you think about it when all people were still hunter gatherers, they domesticate what is really a wild carnivore – wolves are pretty frightening in many parts of the world. The question of why did people do that? How did that come about? That’s what we’re ultimately interested in.

There are some notable genetic patterns both humans and dogs share, such as the fact we would, and still do, take our pets with us when we move around. However, there are some significant differences as well.

Dogs initially came from two very distinct and diverse populations: either Near Eastern or Siberian. But after the Bronze Age, a more single lineage replaced all other continental dog populations. This alteration also has no direct link to genetic patterns from European people, though.

Lead author and post-doctoral researcher at the Crick, Anders Bergström, said:

If we look back more than four or five thousand years ago, we can see that Europe was a very diverse place when it came to dogs. Although the European dogs we see today come in such an extraordinary array of shapes and forms, genetically they derive from only a very narrow subset of the diversity that used to exist.

From a number of studies, experts were able to extract DNA in the nuclei of biological cells from 27 different ancient dog remains from a wide variety of archaeological cultures. They compared these to modern day dag genetic makeups to discover that specific breeds, such as the Rhodesian Ridgeback in southern Africa or the Chihuahua and Xoloitzcuintli in Mexico, can be traced back to these indigenous dogs from certain regions.

East Asian dog heritage, however, is a little more complex. Their breeds appear to emerge from the Australian dingo and New Guinea singing dog, as well as both European and Russian ones.

‘Dogs are our oldest and closest animal partner,’ Greger Larson, a co-author from the University of Oxford, said. ‘Using DNA from ancient dogs is showing us just how far back our shared history goes and will ultimately help us understand when and where this deep relationship began.’

Dogs are believed to have evolved from a single breed of wild wolf, that was eventually tamed and used to hunt with humans. That said, it’s still unclear when the first ones were domesticated, as Dr Skoglund explains: ‘Dog history has been so dynamic that you can’t really count on it still being there to readily read in their DNA. We really don’t know – that’s the fascinating thing about it.’

Without leaving out cats, they, on the other hand, likely domesticated 6,000 years ago, after being attracted to waste generated by settlements and subsequently used as a form of a pest control.