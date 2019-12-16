Dogs Trust Stops Adoptions Of Rescue Pets Until After Christmas

Dogs Trust/Facebook

More than 40 years after Dogs Trust famously created the phrase ‘a dog is for life, not just for Christmas’, this year the animal rescue charity has decided to pause adoptions of their pets until after Christmas.

The charity, which is the largest dog welfare charity in the UK, made the decision following concerns the four-legged animals are thrown away like ‘rubbish’ over the festive period in particular.

Dogs Trust Ireland has taken the decision to suspend their adoption services from today, December 16th, until January 4th in order to address the issue.

Pexels

January continues to have the highest number of surrenders, with 189 calls and 47 emails received by the charity in the first month of this year. The main reason people gave when looking to give up a dog was that they did not have enough time to look after it.

Dogs Trust has also warned people about buying dogs online, as puppy farms are becoming a growing concern across the UK.

Sharing their message online, the Trust wrote:

We are suspending adoptions over the festive period from Dec 16th to Jan 4th. However, our Rehoming team will still be available to chat to anybody thinking of adopting in the new year. If you do decide to buy rather than adopt in the new year, please beware of online sellers.

We are suspending adoptions over the festive period from Dec 16th to Jan 4th. However, our Rehoming team will still be available to chat to anybody thinking of adopting in the new year. If you do decide to buy rather than adopt in the new year, please beware of online sellers 🐾 pic.twitter.com/ZN6CEy1xwG — Dogs Trust Ireland (@DogsTrust_IE) December 16, 2019

Since the beginning of the year, Dogs Trust has received 2,135 calls and emails from the public seeking to surrender dogs, with 667 of these in the first three months of the year.

It is thought there were nine million dogs in the UK last year, along with eight million cats.

In a statement about the Trust’s decision, Dogs Trust executive director Becky Bristow said:

Each year we are saddened and worried by the number of people looking to relinquish their dog, especially in the first few months after Christmas We hope that by spreading this message that it will remind people that a dog is a long-term commitment and will encourage people to wait and consider adding a dog to their family in the New Year instead, when the festivities have died down.

In December 2018, heartbreaking CCTV footage went viral after a Staffordshire Bull Terrier was seen abandoned in the street by his owner.

In the soul destroying video, you see the dog’s previous owner put his dog bed in the street and then driving off with the dog – later named Snoop – chasing after the car.

You can see the video here:

Snoop was abandoned just eight days before Christmas, making Dogs Trust’s concerns and decision to suspend adoptions until the new year understandable.

On a lighter note, the lovely Snoop found his forever home in March of this year with doting new owner Laurence Squire.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]