unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Dolphins Get Super Excited After Sloth Named Chico Taken On VIP Zoo Tour In Texas

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 04 Apr 2020 16:15

Ever wondered what animals get up to when the humans are out of sight? 

Advert

Well, if Chico the three-year-old sloth is anything to go by, it looks like they love exploring new surroundings just as much as we do, as well as getting to know other species.

While zoos all over the US are closed as a result of recent restrictions, Chico was treated to his very own private tour of the Texas State Aquarium, where he met some not-so-furry friends.

Dolphins Get Super Excited After Sloth Named Chico Taken On VIP Zoo TourDolphins Get Super Excited After Sloth Named Chico Taken On VIP Zoo TourCaters

After shutting its doors to human visitors, the Texas State Aquarium decided to make the most of the situation, and allow Chico, the three-year-old sloth, to have a private tour of his sea-faring neighbours’ enclosure, and there’s something really heartwarming about the mixed-species friendships being made.

Advert

Chico started off his day of fun by being carried around on his very own branch while taking a peek at a diverse range of aquatic wildlife, including reptiles, jellyfish and even sharks.

Dolphins Get Super Excited After Sloth Named Chico Taken On VIP Zoo TourDolphins Get Super Excited After Sloth Named Chico Taken On VIP Zoo TourCaters

But, it’s fair to say the highlight of Chico’s day came when he managed to get up close and personal with a bunch of happy dolphins. Chico stared intently to his furless friends, while hanging from a branch, and they seemed just as curious about him.

A spokesperson for the aquarium said:

These animal interspecies meetups are just one of the many ways we are ‘closed but still caring’ during the current situation.

Our staff are still busy at work preparing meals and feeding the animals, maintaining their habitats, and looking after their medical care, to name just a few tasks.

Dolphins Get Super Excited After Sloth Named Chico Taken On VIP Zoo TourDolphins Get Super Excited After Sloth Named Chico Taken On VIP Zoo TourCaters

It doesn’t get much cuter than that.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Animals, Caters, caters news agency, dolphin, Sloth, Texas, zoo

 