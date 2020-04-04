Dolphins Get Super Excited After Sloth Named Chico Taken On VIP Zoo Tour In Texas
Ever wondered what animals get up to when the humans are out of sight?
Well, if Chico the three-year-old sloth is anything to go by, it looks like they love exploring new surroundings just as much as we do, as well as getting to know other species.
While zoos all over the US are closed as a result of recent restrictions, Chico was treated to his very own private tour of the Texas State Aquarium, where he met some not-so-furry friends.
After shutting its doors to human visitors, the Texas State Aquarium decided to make the most of the situation, and allow Chico, the three-year-old sloth, to have a private tour of his sea-faring neighbours’ enclosure, and there’s something really heartwarming about the mixed-species friendships being made.
Chico started off his day of fun by being carried around on his very own branch while taking a peek at a diverse range of aquatic wildlife, including reptiles, jellyfish and even sharks.
But, it’s fair to say the highlight of Chico’s day came when he managed to get up close and personal with a bunch of happy dolphins. Chico stared intently to his furless friends, while hanging from a branch, and they seemed just as curious about him.
A spokesperson for the aquarium said:
These animal interspecies meetups are just one of the many ways we are ‘closed but still caring’ during the current situation.
Our staff are still busy at work preparing meals and feeding the animals, maintaining their habitats, and looking after their medical care, to name just a few tasks.
It doesn’t get much cuter than that.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]