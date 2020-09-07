Donkey Cries Out With Joy Whenever He Sees His Favourite Person

donkey cries out with joy whenever he sees best friend 1

It’s a Monday, it’s grey and it’s miserable outside, which can mean only one thing: we need some cute animal content in our lives right this second.

Enter: Dominic the Donkey, who gets so excited whenever he sees his best friend that he cries out with joy and runs towards her to give her a cuddle.

A heartwarming video of Dominic doing exactly that went viral recently after being posted to social media, with the donkey seen running towards owner Sophie Hodgson with glee.

You can watch the pair reunite below:

Admittedly, you can hear Dominic long before you see him in the footage, with the donkey’s squeals echoing from the next field as his owner shouts out: ‘Dom Dom!’

‘Haven’t seen my boy in about a week,’ Sophie wrote in a caption alongside the TikTok video. ‘You could say he was excited.’

That much is clear, with the donkey’s love for Sophie obvious throughout the short clip, which saw her returning to the farm after spending a week away for business.

dominic the donkey

The excitable donkey was rescued as a baby before Sophie and her family brought him to their family farm, with the animal receiving all the affection he needs on a daily basis.

‘He’s my best friend,’ Sophie told The Dodo. ‘We always spend time cuddling and wrestling, which is his favourite thing. I’m always just as excited to see him as he is me.’

She added:

He really shows how much animals can show compassion and soul and that every life is worth saving.

excited dominic the donkey

Now if you’ll just excuse me for a second, I think I’ve got something in my eye…