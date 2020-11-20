Dormouse Accidentally Traps Himself In Bird Feeder After Eating So Much He Couldn't Get Out SWNS

Being stuck in a small space might not be the worst thing in the world if you’re surrounded by some of your favourite food.

As was the case for this hungry dormouse, which was found in a bird feeder indulging on millet and sunflower seeds.

Advert 10

Cheryl Hewins, from the Isle of Wight, said she found the little guy trapped in the plastic cylinder, blissfully unaware of the birds pecking away around it.

Hewins believes the mouse must have spent more than two hours inside the birdfeeder and ate so much it got stuck.

SWNS

She said she was surprised to see the chubby mouse in her bird feeder, but she is ‘glad he enjoyed his meal’.

Advert 10

Catherine Holder from the Hampshire Dormouse Group, who helped rescue the animal after Hewins contacted her on Facebook, said: ‘Cheryl was a bit panicked about finding it in her feeder.

She added:

I got back to her very quickly and confirmed it was a dormouse and told her to take it to the nearest vegetation cover in the garden and try and let him out as soon as possible.

Holder said it was ‘unusual’, to see one of the creatures sitting still, but said she had to laugh when she saw a picture of the ‘absolute chunk’.

Advert 10

SWNS

‘I couldn’t believe it when I saw the photo. It’s nice it was a dormouse because so many times people think they’ve seen a dormouse and it’s not.

Holder said dormice generally do not come into gardens, but if they do, it is most often

during the night.

The mouse in Hewin’s bird feeder is particularly peculiar.

Advert 10

‘It’s quite unusual for someone to see them sitting still, blinking at them,’ Holder said.