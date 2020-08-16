Driver Crashes Car Into Sign While Trying To Get Rid Of Spider Isle of Wight Police/Facebook

Police have warned drivers to keep their eyes on the road, after one man ploughed straight into a road sign while trying to get rid of a spider.

Advert

As a fellow arachnophobe, I have to admit I can sympathise with this particular driver, but there’s a time and a place for a freak-out, and behind the wheel of a car is not it.

Isle of Wight police shared pictures of the damaged vehicle following the incident, which took place on Kite Hill in Wootton earlier this week.

Spider Pixabay

In a post shared on Facebook, police explained the driver of the green car ‘was trying to remove a spider from his vehicle at the time of this incident’.

Advert

Details surrounding the situation are slim, but it’s not too hard to imagine what took place in the seconds before the crash, so allow me to paint you a picture: you’re driving along, happily obliging to the rules of the road, when out of the corner of your eye you see movement.

You glance over to find an eight-legged insect has infiltrated your vehicle; it’s been crawling around the dashboard, the roof, and maybe even your own seat while you drove along, completely oblivious.

Now, you have three options here: you could ignore it and hope to God that it doesn’t decide to make a new home in your hair; you could be brutal and squish it, or you could attempt to grab it and put it out of the window.

It’s unclear exactly what went through the mind of this particular driver, but we know for sure he didn’t choose the first option – which, for the record, is the correct one.

Whether he was trying to be humane and guide it out of the window, or attempting to punch the spider’s lights out, we’ll probably never know, but what we do know is that he shouldn’t have done it while he was driving.

Images show the car well and truly embedded into a road sign, but thankfully the driver escaped with only minor injuries.

Advert

Police explained:

Our ARV/colleagues have had a busy afternoon. They currently are dealing with this vehicle on Kite Hill in Wootton so please bear this in mind when you are passing through this way as the traffic might be slightly slower moving until this vehicle is recovered. We are glad to say the driver only has minor injuries From this incident but as always please keep your eyes on the road as there are lots of distractions around at this time of year.

Hopefully the driver will have learned his lesson! My advice to any arachnophobes would be: always do a spider-check before you start the car, because if you spot one while you’re driving, you’ll just have to live with it.