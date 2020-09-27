Drone Photography Award Winners 2020 Show Majesty Of Nature Drone Photo Awards 2020

The invention of drones allows us to capture images from a perspective we could previously only imagine, and the winners of this year’s Drone Photo Awards show just how stunning nature really is.

The Drone Awards are described as ‘the most important worldwide competition about aerial photography and video’. The awards are open to both professional and amateur photographers who wish to show off their work.

Split into eight different categories, the competition calls for images displaying the best of nature, animals and people, as well as urban and abstract pictures and snaps from weddings, sport and ’empty cities’ – a category designed to give a nod to the COVID-19 global lockdowns.

Advert

Black Flag Tomer Appelbaum/Drone Photo Awards 2020

The competition also recognises an overall winner through ‘Photo of the Year’, which this year went to photographer Jim Picôt for his image dubbed ‘Love Heart of Nature’.

Picôt had his camera above a school of salmon that had been infiltrated by a shark. While chasing the fish, the school formed the shape of a love heart, with the shark still lurking in its midst.

Check it out below:

Advert

Love Heart of Nature Jim Picôt/Drone Photo Awards 2020

The Nature category awarded more stunning scenes, with Joseph Cheires being crowned winner for his photo titled ‘Gray Whale Plays Pushing Tourists’. An image that could only have been caught from above, Cheires caught the moment a gray whale appeared under a boat full of tourists and gave them a push with its head.

The photographer had previously been told about the whale which liked to play with boats, so he returned to the ocean during whale season to capture his incredible photo.

Gray Whale Plays Pushing Tourists Joseph Cheires/Drone Photo Awards 2020

Advert

Photographer Martin Harvey was named runner up in the Nature category for ‘Flamingos at Lake Logipi’, an epic shot which showed hoards of flamingos gathered in Kenya, their pink feathers contrasting against the water.

Flamingos at Lake Logipi Martin Harvey/Drone Photo Awards 2020

Other animals were celebrated in the Wildlife category, the winner of which was Dmitrii Viliunov for a brilliant snap that would have proved very precarious to capture if it weren’t for flying cameras.

The image, titled ‘Where Herons Live’, showed a family of herons nesting high up in the trees, the birds perched delicately on the very top branches.

Advert

Where Herons Live Dmitrii Viliunov/Drone Photo Awards 2020

Mark Carwardine, who was named runner up in the Wildlife category, acknowledged that a drone allowed him to capture the full extent of the scene before him.

His image, titled ‘Munk’s Mobula Rays Schooling’, showed a large group of stingrays in the ocean.

He explained:

Advert

Though from a boat it was hard to appreciate just how enormous this shoal was, the drone revealed a mass of thousands of Munk’s Mobula rays (also called Munk’s pygmy devil rays), all swimming in the same circular direction.

Munk's Mobula Rays Schooling Mark Carwardine/Drone Photo Awards 2020

The winning photos for the Drone Awards 2020 will be on display this November in Siena, Italy, though you can check out all those that received recognition here.