Drunk Man Who Fought With Bear In Warsaw Zoo Fined £6,000 For Not Wearing Mask

Drunk Man Who Fought With Bear In Zoo Fined £6,000 For Not Wearing Mask CEN

An apparently drunk man, who horrified onlookers when he climbed into an enclosure and began wrestling a bear in Poland, has been fined for not wearing a mask.

The unidentified 23-year-old made headlines after a shocking video emerged, allegedly showing him leaping into a body of water at Warsaw Zoo in Poland to avoid a bear, before attempting to wrestle the creature when she followed him.

The disturbing clip shows the man dunking the bear – known as Sabrina – under the water by her head and locking his arms around the bear’s neck.

You can watch the clip here:

Now, it’s reported the man was handed a $7,000 (£5,670) fine for not wearing a mask, and a further $300 (£243) fine for animal cruelty and disturbing the peace, following the incident, which took place in Warsaw Zoo just after lockdown restrictions eased in the country.

He was also handed 20-hours-per-month of community service and has been ordered to promise to give up alcohol, the Independent reports.

A spokesperson for the zoo, Ann Karczewska, said the man was lucky to still be alive, as Sabina was the only bear to engage with the man, despite other bears being present in the enclosure.

‘Little One [another bear in the enclosure] was also on the catwalk at that time, luckily she did not join the whole fight. If that were the case, the man could have suffered much bigger injuries,’ she said.

Bear CEN

‘She used to belong to a circus and is accustomed to the presence of people, but she absolutely did not expect a human attack. Sabina, an old bear who was attacked by an adult man, physically came out of this event unscathed, but she is very stressed.’

Last week, on May 23, the zoo issued a lengthy statement, explaining the severity of the situation when humans break the rules and endanger themselves, other people and the animals.

‘The biggest nightmare is that in situations like this, when human life is threatened, animals are shot,’ the zoo wrote. ‘The sedatives don’t work fast, only firearms are left. Maybe not everyone knows this and that’s why they risk to pet, feed, take a ‘cool’ picture and be able to show off on the internet.’

Bear CEN

The zoo has said it supports the prosecution of the intruder because, although Sabrina wasn’t physically harmed, her ‘psychological comfort was disturbed’.

Here’s hoping Sabrina makes a full and speedy recovery from any trauma that may have been caused by the incident.