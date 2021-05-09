Duck Hatches From Free-Range Egg Woman Bought From Supermarket
A woman was left stunned after a baby duck hatched from a carton of eggs she’d bought from the supermarket.
28-year-old Adele Phillips purchased the eggs after reading online about people incubating shop-bought eggs to see what happens.
Adele decided to jump on the bandwagon, and much to her surprise, she ended up welcoming a perfectly healthy duckling into the world a month later.
Prior to the egg hatching, Adele had purchased an incubator online, but before its arrival she kept the eggs inside her airing cupboard to keep the eggs warm.
Adele explained that everyone thought she was ‘insane’ for doing the experiment, but she wanted to prove her doubters wrong.
She explained, ‘I saw someone doing a challenge on TikTok and thought I would give it a go. When we bought the egg my mum was just like, ‘Are you sure?’. I knew I had to keep them warm on the way home although as they had already been on a shelf for a few days I didn’t think it was going to work.’
‘They then went into the airing cupboard, but as I had never done anything like this before I was so shocked when I discovered one was fertile.’
She worked out that the egg was fertile by shining a light on it to see the veins inside.
Adele continued:
During the whole process everyone was looking at me, thinking ‘are you insane?’ – I was just giving it a go as a little experiment, but they all thought I would just end up with a boiled egg. Well, I definitely proved them wrong, and everyone was very shocked.
I am amazed and it really hit me when I saw it come out of its shell. I thought, ‘What have I done?’. It is just mad. My pet could easily have been on someone’s toast.
Prior to the experiment, Adele had planned on giving the duck away to a new home if it all went to plan; however, she’s since decided to keep the duck – now named Braddock Morris – after her ‘heart melted’ when he was born.
I guess Adele’s plan turned out to be a cracking idea…
