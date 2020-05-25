Duck Rescued As A Baby Always Comes Back To Massachusetts Man Who Saved His Life cheeriotheduck/Instagram

A duck who was rescued when he was just a fluffy little duckling has stuck by the side of the human rescuer who saved his life all those years ago.

Steven Thibeault of Nahant, Massachusetts, spotted Cheerio the duck struggling to survive all by himself in the pool of the apartment complex he manages.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to reunite the little guy with his mother, and quickly realised the duckling wouldn’t be able to fend for himself. It was at this point he brought the baby into the care of his own home, and the two quickly became fast friends.

At first, Steven planned on releasing Cheerio back into the wild at some point. However, a few years on, Cheerio has always returned to his adoptive father at the end of a long day of adventures.

When Steven goes out to work in the morning, Cheerio also heads out into the great outdoors, spending his days flying around, swimming in the ocean, and playing with his duck pals.

However, once the day is done and dusted he will head back to Steven’s home, which he also shares with a ‘cat sister’ by the name of Reeses. The unlikely pair are said to get on well, and sociable Cheerio also enjoys playing with a dog that belongs to Steven’s parents.

Speaking with The Dodo, Steven said:

He is pretty much on my schedule so we come to work, he spends most of the day outside and after work we go home. He does have a social life, he has spent time with other ducks which makes me happy, but at the end of the day he chooses me. That could change one day but that’s up to him.

Cheerio has also become somewhat of a local celeb, with those living in Steven’s complex spoiling him with treats and attention. But, as well as his growing human fanbase, he also has lots of feathered friends and spends plenty of time out on the water.

Steven told The Dodo:

He gets along great with other ducks, especially males. He is a little shy when it comes to the ladies at this point in his life but hopefully that will change. He also hangs out with other duck and geese species like eider ducks, mallards and brant geese who spend their winters here in Nahant. He also has a few seagull buddies too.

Cheerio is free to do as he likes, but it seems that he simply loves his adoptive father just too much to stray too far from the nest right now. One day he may well choose to venture back into the wild, however it does seem like he has a pretty good life as things stand.