Dumpling The Blind, Chubby Labrador Is Looking For Forever Home
Dumpling the Labrador is looking for his forever home, and I challenge anyone not to immediately fall in love with him.
The gorgeous pooch is completely blind after having both eyes removed because they were causing him ‘a lot of pain’ – but he still has oodles of love to give anyone who could offer him a loving home.
Dumpling was left at a pound on the Gold Coast in Australia, and staff were left concerned he may not find a home because of the fact he’s blind and overweight.
Staff working at Labrador Rescue, where he was left, put up an advert on the Labrador Rescue website in a bid to find a home for the gorgeous doggo.
Written in his own voice, the rescue centre wrote:
Unfortunately, I was dumped at the pound at 10 years old, blind, overweight and alone.
Since being in care I have lost over 13 kg so I would like a new family to help me stay on this weight loss journey (although I really don’t have much more weight to lose). As I am now older I find that small frequent walks are perfect for me.
As you can tell I have no eyes; I had to lose them as they were causing me a lot of pain. Now I am pain free and ready to find my new furever home. [sic]
The post went on to talk about the issues surrounding Dumpling’s weight, explaining that he has successfully lost more than 13 kilograms since coming to the rescue centre, and hopes to stay on track with his diet with the support of a loving family.
The post adds:
I live with cats and another dog. I am good with them as long as they don’t get right in my face as it gives me a shock sometimes.
All I do is bark at them. I won’t hurt anyone. I don’t need much in life, just a nice warm home in which to enjoy my last few years.
If anyone feels as though they could provide such a home for him, Dumpling can be adopted for a fee of $300. All you need to do is contact Labrador Rescue – but it goes without saying you need to be in Australia, and preferably in a house without any difficult stairs to tackle.
According to the rescue centre’s website, they ask potential adoptive parents a list of standard questions to make sure the pooch will suit their lifestyle, before having an introductory meeting with Dumpling. If that goes well, the dog lives with the prospective adopters for a two week trial, and then if everyone is happy by the end of it, the papers are signed and the adoption is finalised.
Let’s hope by sharing the word, we can find beautiful Dumpling the forever home he deserves.
CreditsLabrador Rescue
Labrador Rescue