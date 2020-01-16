Dumpling The Blind, Chubby Labrador Is Looking For Forever Home

Unfortunately, I was dumped at the pound at 10 years old, blind, overweight and alone.

Since being in care I have lost over 13 kg so I would like a new family to help me stay on this weight loss journey (although I really don’t have much more weight to lose). As I am now older I find that small frequent walks are perfect for me.

As you can tell I have no eyes; I had to lose them as they were causing me a lot of pain. Now I am pain free and ready to find my new furever home. [sic]