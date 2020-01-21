Dutch Zoo Shares Photos Of Pandas Mating After Waiting Three Years For Them To Get It On

No Blue Monday at Ouwehands animal park! On Saturday January 18, the first mating between pandas Xing Ya and Wu Wen took place!

The panda carers have been working towards this special moment since the arrival of the panda in 2017. Several measures have been taken for and behind the scenes to stimulate mating. The next few weeks will be exciting. The hormones in the urine of Wu Wen are monitored daily and will have to tell if it has been a successful mating.