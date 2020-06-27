Dying Buffalo Gores Hunter Through Leg In Final Act Of Revenge Chris Mcsherry/Facebook

A dying buffalo made a last-ditch effort to defend itself by goring a hunter through the leg after he shot it with arrows multiple times.

Chris Mcsherry, from Gove, Australia, came across the buffalo while out bow hunting last week in Port Bradshaw, just off the northeast coast of the Northern Territory.

He shot two arrows towards the animal in an attempt to take it down, but the buffalo tried to escape and fled the scene.

Buffalo gored hunter after being shot Chris Mcsherry/Facebook

In a post on Facebook, Mcsherry explained he followed a ‘good blood trail’ to track the animal, and after a few hundred metres he came across it ‘in a thick piece of bush’.

The buffalo, which is said to have weighed approximately 1,700lbs, was shot with a ‘couple more bolts from [Mcsherry’s friend’s] crossbow’ as the hunter tried to ‘put the animal out of [its] misery’, but the beast was determined not to go down without a fight.

It charged towards the hunter and gored him twice, leaving Mcsherry with a large hole above his right knee and an eight-inch gash under his bum.

You can see the injuries below – warning: graphic content:

Man left with huge gore marks after shooting buffalo Chris Mcsherry/Facebook Warning Graphic Image

After suffering the ‘decent wounds’, Mcsherry was transported to Darwin hospital where he underwent two surgeries. He may also have to undergo skin grafts as a result of the attack.

Mcsherry’s partner Elenie Bromot, shared an update following the incident, writing:

Just wanted to give everyone an update, Chris Mcsherry is doing fine and is having surgery as we speak, thank you to everyone that has offered support to me and the girls and Ty, I am very grateful means a lot, and thank you to everyone thats has gone to see if he is ok in Darwin hospital, i really appreciate you all as i can not be there with him xoxo hopefully is home soon, will keep you updated [sic]

In spite of his painful injuries, the hunter remained optimistic he would get back out into the wild.

He wrote:

Buff is dead I’m alive (this time) and hope to be back with my family and friends soon thanks for all the well wishes on other posts I appreciate the love and support and will live to HUNT another day.

It’s unclear what happened to the buffalo once Mcsherry killed it, though images show the beast lying dead on the ground. Pictures on Mcsherry’s Facebook page show him posing proudly alongside some of his other kills.