Elderly Lion Couple Put To Sleep At Same Time So Neither Has To Live Alone
An elderly lion couple have been euthenised together, so neither of them would have to live without each other.
Soulmates Hubert and Kalisa, who lived at the Los Angeles Zoo together, were both put to sleep after six years of being completely inseparable of one another.
Lions who live in the zoo are expected to live on average between around 15 to 17 years, so the loved up pair had far exceeded their life expectation by reaching the grand old age of 21.
Sadly, both of the big cats were declining in health and had begun to experience age-related problems, which were affecting their quality of life.
Hubert was born in Chicago, at Lincoln Park Zoo, while Kalisa came from Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle, and they met when they were transferred to Los Angeles Zoo in 2014.
Beth Schaefer, a spokesperson for LA Zoo, told the Los Angeles Times:
These lions were charismatic both together as partners and separately, but they were hardly ever apart from one another.
Their undivided attention was always on the other as they rested together, cuddled and nuzzled often.
Meanwhile, CEO and zoo director Denise Verret said the loved up couple ‘are an iconic part of the Los Angeles Zoo experience,’ adding that all the zoo’s staff and guests ‘have been touched by their loyal companionship.’
She added:
These affectionate companions came to the LA Zoo six years ago, and they quickly charmed themselves into our hearts as we observed their magnificent beauty and unique bond.
It was often said, you don’t see Kalisa without Hubert being close by.
So, while it is truly heart-wrenching that we had to say goodbye to this iconic pair, we can take comfort in knowing they left together. These lions will remain a positive part of our history, and they will be greatly missed.
Verret finished her emotional statement by thanking the animal care and veterinary staff for looking after the lions, ‘who lived longer than most lions do in human care and in the wild.’
Alisa Behar, who works as the zoo’s animal curator, described Hubert and Kalisa’s deaths as a ’very hard loss’ for the zoo community.
‘In the early mornings, staff would routinely hear Hubert’s waking roars, and I will personally miss hearing them on my walks around the grounds,’ she said.
‘You cannot think of Hubert without thinking of his companion, Kalisa; they’ve been an inseparable couple for years.’
Rest in peace, Hubert and Kalisa.
