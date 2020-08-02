Elderly Lion Couple Put To Sleep At Same Time So Neither Has To Live Alone

These affectionate companions came to the LA Zoo six years ago, and they quickly charmed themselves into our hearts as we observed their magnificent beauty and unique bond.

It was often said, you don’t see Kalisa without Hubert being close by.

So, while it is truly heart-wrenching that we had to say goodbye to this iconic pair, we can take comfort in knowing they left together. These lions will remain a positive part of our history, and they will be greatly missed.