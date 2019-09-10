Elephant Injures 17 During Rampage Through Crowd After Being Beaten With Sticks At Festival

Ada Derana/YouTube

At least 17 people have been injured in Sri Lanka after two elephants rampaged through the streets during a religious parade.

The elephants had been partaking in an annual parade in Kotte, an area close to Sri Lanka’s largest city, Colombo. This celebration is known as the perahera of the Kotte Rajamaha Viharaya temple, or the first procession of the Sacred Tooth Relic.

Soon after the festivities began, one of the elephants became restless after showing signs of distress. This led to the other elephant becoming frightened in turn.

As reported by local news source, Adaderana, the second elephant rushed forward and stopped before the main elephant – known as ‘Kotte Raja’ – who carries the sacred relics during the religious procession.

Terrifying footage captured at the scene shows one of the elaborately decorated elephants charging through the crowd, trampling all those in its path. A man can be seen attempting the restrain the animal with a stick.

This incident has reportedly resulted in at least 17 people being hospitalised, including the ‘Gajanayaka Nilame’ who had been riding one the distressed elephants. According to Adaderana, 12 of those who suffered injuries were women.

It is unclear exactly what caused the elephants to become so panicked. However, serious concerns have been raised about the welfare of elephants used during Sri Lankan parades.

As reported by The Sun, elephants used during Sri Lankan festivities are often tortured by their owners, with the abuse including being beaten with sticks.

Only last month, animal rights activists from the Save Elephant Foundation urged people to boycott attractions in Sri Lanka which use elephants for entertainment purposes.

Sharing a picture of an emaciated elephant called Tikiri via a Facebook post, a Save Elephant Foundation representative wrote:

Tikiri joins in the parade early every evening until late at night every night for ten consecutive nights, amidst the noise, the fireworks and smoke, She walks many kilometres every night so that people will feel blessed during the ceremony. No one sees her bony body or her weakened condition, because of her costume. No one sees the tears in her eyes, injured by the bright lights that decorate her mask – no one sees her difficulty to step as her legs are short-shackled while she walks.

Tikiri was reportedly one of 60 elephants forced to work over the course of 10 successive nights during the Esala Perahera Buddhist festival in Kandy.

The perahera of the Kotte Rajamaha Viharaya temple is a yearly Buddhist procession which celebrates notable events within the life of Buddha.

Following the incident, the perhera reportedly continued.

