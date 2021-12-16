Elusive Escaped Zebras Caught After Four Months On The Run

NBC News/ YouTube

Two zebras who were on the run for around four months have been found and recaptured.

It’s like Marty from Madagascar escaped in real life, just with another zebra, rather than with a lion, hippo and giraffe, which certainly would have looked less suspicious and helped him evade capture like this pair of stripy stallions.

Advert 10

The two zebras managed to break free of a farm in Maryland in August before they were finally returned home last week.

On Monday, December 13, Prince George’s County Animal Services and the US Department of Agriculture announced the duo’s safe return to their herd of 40, after a series of attempts to bribe them home, The Washington Post reports.

During their escapade, the two remaining zebras were photographed by local residents, who shared the images via social media, with Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton getting involved, as per AP News.

Advert 10

Three zebras originally escaped, however one died as a result of injuries it sustained from an illegal snare trap. After another zebra was found dead animal cruelty charges were filed against the owner, named Jerry Holly, in October.

The owner was accused of not giving the zebras ‘proper shelter,’ ‘nutritious food in sufficient quantity’ and for inflicting ‘unnecessary suffering [and] pain on a zebra’.

Holly’s lawyer, Steven B. Vinick stated:

Advert 10

[Holly] has been and is a respected businessman in Prince George’s County, and he looks forward to being able to show in court that there is no merit whatsoever to any of the charges pending against him.

The zebras are thought to have escaped ‘during the unloading process,’ when they travelled from Maryland to Florida, according to USDA inspectors and County Animal Services Chief Rodney Taylor.