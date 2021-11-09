Emotional Support Duck Wins Hearts Running In New York Marathon

@seducktiv/TikTok

An emotional support duck named Wrinkle has taken the world by storm after footage shared online showed her taking part in the New York marathon.

Wrinkle has earned herself thousands of fans online after her owner began sharing videos of her life on TikTok, where she can be seen playing among the autumn leaves, splashing about in water and even wandering around shops.

Advert 10

This weekend, Wrinkle was filmed running alongside other participants in the New York City Marathon, which celebrated its 50th event on Sunday, November 7.

@seducktiv/TikTok

Footage filmed from the side of the road showed the duck quacking and waddling her way down the street, while another angle showed Wrinkle running towards the camera in custom-made shoes.

It’s unclear exactly how much of the marathon the duck took part in, or what her average speed was, though I’ve no doubt she was among the fastest for competitors with webbed feet.

Advert 10

The TikTok video has been viewed more than three million times since it was posted on Monday, with Wrinkle earning praise from numerous TikTok users as well as big brands and names such as Adidas, the New York Rangers, Ritz crackers and Ocean Spray.

The video has also been shared on YouTube, where the poster wrote: ‘Wrinkle the duck is more than just a beautiful pekin duck, she is a full grown adult human child. She is fast. She is speed. She is zoom. She is wrinkle. Still fast as duck boiiii.’

See Wrinkle in action below:

Advert 10

Adidas responded to the video to joke that it was ‘sending this to [its] design team to petition for a new duck shoe collection’, to which Wrinkle’s owner responded to say they ‘make the shoes [themselves]’ and that they have received an influx of orders since sharing the video, adding: ‘we’re looking for a new sponsor’.

Other TikTokers described Wrinkle as ‘legendary’ and ‘amazing’, while one person responded to the clip to say ‘I know this may seem silly, but I’ve been so deeply depressed lately and seeing this little lady running has actually made me smile.’

In response, ‘Wrinkle’ wrote: ‘As an official emotional support duck hearing this makes me feel like I’m doing my job well. Wrinkle loves you.’

Advert 10

Another comment reads: ‘In this ultra divided world, maybe we have found one thing we can agree on, how completely joyous this video makes us.’

Once Wrinkle has recovered from taking part in the marathon, hopefully she’ll be back to her usual antics and continuing to make people smile.