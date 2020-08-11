Emu Evading Police Goes On The Run For Six Days

SWNS

We’ve all heard of Chicken Run, but I bet this is the first time you’ve ever heard of an emu on the run.

Well, that’s exactly what has happened in Doncaster, where a timid emu called Ethel evaded the police and RSPCA for more than five days.

Ethel, who measures up at 6ft tall, escaped from her home on Thursday, August 6, when some builders accidentally opened the door to her pen.

Emu On The Run After Evading Police For Five Days SWNS

While Ethel had been spotted at a number of different locations across Doncaster, there were concerning reports of youths abusing her and throwing stones at her, leaving her poor owners desperate to have her back safe and out of harm’s way.

When members of the public attempted to approach the majestic bird, she has simply ran off, sometimes at speeds of up to 30mph.

Fortunately, the beloved bird has now been returned to her owner, Kelly Dobson, who had been worried sick about where the creature could have travelled to.

Emu On The Run After Evading Police For Five Days SWN

‘She’s had stones thrown at her and all sorts, she’s not used to being out, she must be terrified,’ she said, while Ethel was still on the run.

Kerry confirmed she had been in contact with the RSPCA, but staff had no luck in catching her as she just continued to run away.

‘We are in contact with the police and RSPCA but had no luck catching her; she just ran further,’ she said. ‘They couldn’t catch her, she was so scared that she just kept running.’

Emu On The Run After Evading Police For Five Days SWNS

Kerry added:

Anymore sightings last seen in Dunscroft this is a pet and getting things thrown at him by gangs of kids, she will be scared and doesn’t deserve to be chased and hurt by teenagers [sic].

Both South Yorkshire Police and the RSPCA were inundated with calls from people who believe they have spotted the bird around Doncaster.

A police spokesman said:

The last sightings suggested it was heading back towards where it was believed to live in Sprotbrough, but we are unable to confirm if it was reunited with its owner as it ran off from officers and we then could not locate it. No one came forward from our post on social media to say they were the owners.

Emu On The Run After Evading Police For Five Days SWNS

‘We’ve advised that we will come out to try to catch it if it is in an enclosed area it can’t escape from, so it sounds like it’s still at large at the moment,’ an RSPCA spokesman said. ‘It was later spotted in Newlands Park, Sprotbrough and on the Trans Pennine Trail near Cusworth.’

Ethel was found near Richmond Hill Primary School in Doncaster last night, August 10, and is now safe and sound at home where she belongs.