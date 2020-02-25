Endangered Baby Gorilla Pictured In Wild For First Time In 10 Years

We were so excited when we saw the images. One of our assistants let out a shout when he opened the first photo of the gorilla. While local people had reported seeing the animals around the villages from time to time, we hadn’t been able to catch sight of one yet.

This suggested their numbers in the park might be low, and researchers haven’t been working in this area for over 10 years. To see these animals in real life would be magical, but this is the next best thing, and so this is truly special – certainly a career highlight.