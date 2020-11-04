Endangered Sea Turtle Learns To Swim Again After Losing Two Flippers
If this endangered sea turtle can learn to swim after losing two of it’s flippers, then we can get through 2020.
Lou, an olive ridley turtle, sadly lost two of his flippers after getting caught in a fishing net, which left the animal needing his front left flipper and back right flipper needing to be amputated.
However, after five years of rehabilitation, Lou has finally been released back into the wild in Australia.
Cairns Turtle Rehabilitation Centre, who cared for the turtle after the operation, shared photos of his release on Facebook last week.
In the post, shared on October 28, the centre wrote, ‘Lou after a long journey by plane and 4 wheel drive was released on the Cape this morning. It was a wonderful release and huge thanks to everyone who has made this possible. You’ve got this Lou !’
Co-founder of the rescue, Jennie Gilbert, spoke to the Cairns Post about Lou’s release and explained how the turtle has already travelled 60km.
Gilbert told the publication:
It took him a while but once he got going, he was moving at great speed. It’s a great show of determination and resilience.
The cute thing was there was a smaller turtle who took a peek at Lou. It was almost like the small one saying, ‘welcome back to country’.
People commented their happiness as the news of Lou’s release on the rehab centre’s Facebook post. One person put, ‘So happy for him! Hope he enjoys the ocean,’ while someone else said, ‘Happy travels my little buddy!’
Bon voyage, Lou!
