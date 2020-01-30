Everyone Is Saying This Pup Looks Like Baby Yoda Mork Skywalker/Instagram

There are two things in this universe that never fail to be cute: Baby Yoda and puppies. Combine the two and you’ve got a level of cuteness that is out of this world.

Advert

This perfect formula for cuteness came together to form Mork the dog, a young pup who was rescued in October from a truckload of dogs bound for China’s meat trade.

The adorable dog, with his big, expressive eyes and pointy ears, weighed just five kilos (11lbs) when he was first rescued. He was hospitalised with intestinal problems and managed to fight his way back from the brink of death before being flown to Los Angeles in December to begin his new life.

Dog looks just like Baby Yoda Mork Skywalker/Instagram

Mork was saved by HarbinSHS, an organisation dedicated to intercepting dogs before they get to the meat trade in China, where it is still legal to eat dog meat.

Advert

Nikki Carvey, founder of nonprofit rescue shelter Roadogs, received a photo of Mork after being alerted to the rescue mission. Needless to say, it was love at first sight.

Speaking to Huffington Post, Carvey said:

[HarbinSHS] save all breeds, and we focus on bringing the bulldogs to America. They sent me a photo of Mork, and I said, ‘I love that dog. I will take him.’

The loving owner has since set up an Instagram account for the pup, where many social media users have likened him to The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda.

Though Mork lacks Yoda’s green tinge, the resemblance is evident when looking at his ears, which are spread to the side of his head.

Advert

The pup has taken the world by storm, as is evident in the gushing comments on his pictures.

One fan wrote:

My level of obsession for MORK is out of control! I literally have to stop everything I’m doing when I see his face!

Another commented:

Adorable and he just stole my heart.

Mork has been on a long road to recovery since being rescued, and although he’s managed to gain some weight since arriving in LA he still has a long way to go.

Discussing his care, Carvey said:

He eats a cooked food diet because of his irritable bowel syndrome. He has a special diet of lentils and various supplements. He’s an expensive little guy to feed. He probably eats better than I do. He’s still extremely underweight, and he gets fed four small meals a day.

Dog looks just like Baby Yoda Mork Skywalker/Instagram

Mork has features similar to those of a bulldog or pug, but Carvey refuses to run a DNA test to determine his exact makeup because he suffers health issues and she doesn’t want to encourage anyone to try and mimic his breed.

Advert

The dog rescuer explained:

I don’t want people to replicate him and breed him. He’s got so many congenital issues. He’s got an undershot jaw, and he can’t breathe very well. He’ll have surgery to help him breathe. The last thing I want people to do is recreate Mork because he is ‘cute’.

In the future, Carvey hopes Mork will become a therapy dog who visits nursing homes and hospitals to help people heal.

The owner added:

We want to spread a bit of love and happiness and compassion.

Mork’s adorable face is guaranteed to bring happiness to everyone he visits, so he’d definitely make a great therapy dog!