Extremely Rare White Lion Quadruplets Born At Zoo In China
Four rare white lion cubs are preparing to meet the public after being welcomed into the world last month.
The quadruplets were born at the beginning of November at Nantong Forest Wildlife Zoo in eastern China’s Jiangsu province.
Their unique colouring comes from a recessive mutation gene, which makes coloured pigments called melanin. White lions are not unheard of, but they are rare because they require both parents to possess the gene.
According to the Global White Lion Protection Trust, the earliest recorded sighting of white lions by Europeans was in 1938, though oral records of African elders suggest they survived in that region for many centuries.
According to the Mirror, Lyle Bruce McCabe, a field guide at the Ngala Private Game Reserve in South Africa, explained:
They are exceptionally rare to see fully grown in the wild; however, we think more are born that don’t reach adulthood.
As with all young animals born in the wild, babies are especially vulnerable to predation.
For the last few weeks, the four male cubs at Nantong Forest Wildlife Zoo have been cared for by staff as they got used to their surroundings, played together and chowed down on meat. They had their first baths this week and are set to meet the public for the first time on Saturday, December 26.
White lions went extinct in their home lands due to commercial trophy hunting, but the Global White Lion Protection Trust managed to reintroduce three prides to free-roaming conditions in their natural endemic habitat through its reintroduction programme.
Today, the species is listed as ‘vulnerable’.
