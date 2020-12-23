unilad
Advert

Extremely Rare White Lion Quadruplets Born At Zoo In China

by : Emily Brown on : 23 Dec 2020 08:51
Extremely Rare White Lion Quadruplets Born At ZooExtremely Rare White Lion Quadruplets Born At ZooShutterstock

Four rare white lion cubs are preparing to meet the public after being welcomed into the world last month. 

The quadruplets were born at the beginning of November at Nantong Forest Wildlife Zoo in eastern China’s Jiangsu province.

Advert

Their unique colouring comes from a recessive mutation gene, which makes coloured pigments called melanin. White lions are not unheard of, but they are rare because they require both parents to possess the gene.

Check out footage of the cubs below:

According to the Global White Lion Protection Trust, the earliest recorded sighting of white lions by Europeans was in 1938, though oral records of African elders suggest they survived in that region for many centuries.

Advert

According to the Mirror, Lyle Bruce McCabe, a field guide at the Ngala Private Game Reserve in South Africa, explained:

They are exceptionally rare to see fully grown in the wild; however, we think more are born that don’t reach adulthood.

As with all young animals born in the wild, babies are especially vulnerable to predation.

White Lion cubs born at Chinese zooWhite Lion cubs born at Chinese zooShutterstock

For the last few weeks, the four male cubs at Nantong Forest Wildlife Zoo have been cared for by staff as they got used to their surroundings, played together and chowed down on meat. They had their first baths this week and are set to meet the public for the first time on Saturday, December 26.

Advert

White lions went extinct in their home lands due to commercial trophy hunting, but the Global White Lion Protection Trust managed to reintroduce three prides to free-roaming conditions in their natural endemic habitat through its reintroduction programme.

Today, the species is listed as ‘vulnerable’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

All Blue-Eyed People Are Related To One Ancestor Who Lived 6,000 Years Ago
Science

All Blue-Eyed People Are Related To One Ancestor Who Lived 6,000 Years Ago

Belle Delphine Tells Logan Paul She Makes $1 Million A Month On OnlyFans
Celebrity

Belle Delphine Tells Logan Paul She Makes $1 Million A Month On OnlyFans

‘Boris Johnson Is A F***ing C***’ Battling For Christmas Number One
Music

‘Boris Johnson Is A F***ing C***’ Battling For Christmas Number One

NASA Tracking Huge Christmas Day Asteroid Heading Towards Earth At 22,000mph
Science

NASA Tracking Huge Christmas Day Asteroid Heading Towards Earth At 22,000mph

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Animals, China, lions

Credits

Global White Lion Protection Trust

  1. Global White Lion Protection Trust

    Top Key Facts about White Lions

 