Family Cooking Frozen Pizza Shocked To Find ‘Baked Snake’ In Their Oven

A family was cooking their pizza for dinner when they discovered their dinner wasn’t the only thing they were cooking.

Amber Helm and husband, Robert, from North Carolina, were cooking a frozen pizza in their oven when they a strange smell came from the oven around 10 minutes in to it cooking.

The parents the went to investigate the odd smell to discover there was a snake at the bottom of their oven that they were cooking along with the pizza.

The mother-of-two told local news outlet WRAL:

The oven started smoking and I told my boys “back up” so I can make sure a fire or anything didn’t happen. I looked closely and was like “Oh my God! That’s a friggin’ snake!

Unsurprisingly, the family didn’t eat the pizza after discovering the unwanted guest in their oven and went out for food instead.

Amber said many people asked if they still ate the pizza which she said no (obviously).

They haven’t used to oven since and are going to give it a well needed clean: dad, Robert, said that it’s in ‘double, triple cleaning mode’.

The family’s burning question as to how the snake got into their oven is still to be answered and they’re looking to bring in animal experts in the hope of finding out.

Another unexpected place snakes have been spotted in recent weeks is wrapped around a Christmas tree in Melbourne, Australia.

A lot larger, and deadlier, than the one found in the Helm family’s oven, three red-bellied black snakes coiled themselves round the Christmas tree.

The tree was wrapped around a pole on a local street, alarming unsuspecting passers-by when seeing the trio casually hanging there.

One person shared the picture of Facebook with the caption:

Just in Australia… Snakes hanging on a christmas tree in Melbourne….

The backpacker who snapped the photo, Maxime Zimmermann, told Daily Mail Australia the snakes were pets and had been placed on the pole by their owner for the festive picture.

The snakes’ proud owner is a man by the name of Raymond Moser, who also answers to ‘Snake Man’. He reportedly told Maxime the snakes were no longer a threat to humans as their venom had been removed.

Venom or not, I wouldn’t have been rushing to pet one.

