Family Discover Adorable Koala In Their Christmas Tree

This evening our hotline operator took a call. At first she thought she was the victim of a prank call. But no, a koala desperate to get in the Christmas spirit had wandered into Amanda McCormick’s house and decided it wanted to be the fairy on the Christmas tree.

Amanda was not so sure and rang 1300KOALAZ for help. Thanks Amanda for the great pictures and making sure this little koala got its wish, even if it was just for a short while.