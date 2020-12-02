Family Discover Adorable Koala In Their Christmas Tree
An Australian family recently discovered an extra decoration hanging on their Christmas tree, and its definitely not one you’d be able to buy at your local Tesco.
An adorable koala had broken into the McCormick family’s home and climbed up the tree, evidently not wanting to miss out on the festivities. Sure beats an angel at the top of the tree, if you ask me.
Sharing the sweet story on Facebook was the Adelaide and Hills Koala Rescue group who was called to come retrieve the furry fellow after it was found on Wednesday evening, December 2.
The group wrote:
This evening our hotline operator took a call. At first she thought she was the victim of a prank call. But no, a koala desperate to get in the Christmas spirit had wandered into Amanda McCormick’s house and decided it wanted to be the fairy on the Christmas tree.
Amanda was not so sure and rang 1300KOALAZ for help. Thanks Amanda for the great pictures and making sure this little koala got its wish, even if it was just for a short while.
Speaking to 9 News one of the rescuers explained that it’s not unheard of for koalas to end up in strange places, but finding one on a Christmas tree was a first for them.
They said, ‘Koalas are very curious creatures and if the opportunity presents itself, they will investigate. We have rescued koalas in chicken coops, bathrooms, open inspections, children’s prams, bicycles, brooms, toy cars but a Christmas tree is a first for us.’
The description for the Adelaide and Hills Koala Rescue group, which is fully made up of volunteers, as per its Facebook reads, ‘We practice the rescue, rehabilitation and release, where possible, of sick, injured and orphaned koalas. These are cared for at our own properties as we use the donations given to us in the best way, to help koalas in need rather than in paying rent, mortgage or utility bills.’
This koala isn’t the first animal to be found hidden in a Christmas tree of late. Last month a baby owl was discovered in a large tree that was on its way to New York’s Rockefeller Center.
The tree was being transported from Oneonta to New York City when, upon its arrival in the city, of one the people moving the tree noticed the small bird nestled away in its branches.
Later named Rockefeller, the owl was rescued by Ravensbeard Wildlife Center and has since been released back into the wild.
