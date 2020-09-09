Family Discover Strange ‘Alien-Like’ Creatures Worth $65,000 On Beach In North Wales
A family have discovered extremely unique sea creatures in North Wales worth a huge $65,000.
Martyn Green, 47, and his family were holidaying by the Welsh coast when a trip to the beach saw them discover something very unexpected.
The family came across a large piece of drift wood with thousands of tentacled creatures in shells attached to it, looking like lots of mini, demogorgon-esque aliens.
Martyn took videos and photos of the surreal creatures – said to be gooseneck barnacles – that can be seen flicking their tentacled appendages in and out of their shells.
The 47-year-old took to Facebook to share his experience. He wrote, ‘Know how you all love things weird and wonderful. This gooseneck barnacle covered log washed up on a Welsh beach yesterday. So rare. Mesmerising to watch.’
Martyn’s son had looked up the strange creatures to identify what they were, which is when they discovered how much their discovery could be worth. Apparently, the barnacles are a delicacy in Portugal and Spain, and are sold for around $125 per pound.
Martyn estimated there were 2,000 of them attached to the log and would therefore be roughly worth $65,000. It’s thought they are the most expensive sea creatures you can buy.
Speaking to the Liverpool Echo about the discovery, Martyn said:
My wife Gemma, she found it. We were walking on the beach and she called us and said ‘come back, look at this’. We went and had a look and it looked like something not of this world. It was quite an attraction for the locals.
It turns out they are one of the most expensive sea creatures you can buy. From looking on Google I think it’s about £25 each they go for, and on the log there were probably about 2,000 of them.
According to SD Food Travel, the reason they’re so expensive is because they are ‘utterly delicious’. The barnacles are commonly found in Galicia, Spain, though the area is known as ‘The Coast of Death’, so I don’t think I’ll be booking a trip there anytime soon.
The site further explained:
Harvesting the barnacles is treacherous work because of where they grow: large, slippery boulders jutting out into the ocean, exposed to the waves. One wrong move or one big wave and the best you can hope for is to slice open your hand.
In a bid to protect the unusual critters, Martyn didn’t give the exact location of the log.
