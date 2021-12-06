Family Dog Tries To Scare Away Massive Mountain Lion In Shocking Video

Storyful

A family’s dog nearly became a mountain lion’s dinner after it froze in fright while the big cat crept towards it.

On December 2, Sarah Boyle posted a video to Facebook that shows her calling despairingly to her Shih-Poo, Dash, who contrary to his name, can be seen sitting just inches away from a mountain lion with only a pane of glass in-between them.

To be fair to the 13-year-old dog, he tried many approaches; from glancing back at his mum for support, to staring the Colorado lion out, then tilting his face away in fear, before wagging his tail to try and make friends.

However, no tactic helped steady my nerves as I watched the nail-bitingly tense footage.

Check it out below:

In the video, the cat doesn’t appear to quite understand the mechanics of the glass divide as it swats it’s paw at the dog, confused when there is no impact.

However, after two-and-a-half painful minutes of uncertainty over whether the big cat may try and use more force to get its tasty prize, the lion eventually gives up and saunters away.

Dash – better late than never – finally plucks up the courage to have a good old bark, suddenly feeling victorious despite his utterly poor show.

Bole said:

At no time was the lion aggressive, but rather it was just as curious as my dog to figure out what was on the other side of the glass. Although I was a bit shaken, I don’t feel I was in any danger and the lion was curious about its own reflection and the dog.

Storyful

The original video on Sarah Bole’s Facebook has since amassed over 80,000 views, and hundreds of comments, with users in shock over the encounter. One said: ‘Dash was not backing down.’

Another wrote:

I’d change your lever door handle for a round one! That way no cougar can accidentally catch hold and enter the house.

A third commented: ‘Don’t let your dog out alone. Also get a bigger dog.’