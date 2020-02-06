Family’s Hidden Camera Reveals Nine-Month-Old Puppy Started House Fire

LAFD recommends homeowners ensure that smoke alarms are installed and working, that no combustible items be placed on or within three feet of heating devices or heat producing appliances, especially when pets are left home alone and could knock items onto the heaters.

Portable heaters should not be operated when unattended. Another important safety practice is to have an escape plan, as demonstrated in the video perfectly by Paige, the older canine.

Kahuna, who declined to comment, is expected to be enrolled in dog training or Youth Firesetting Prevention and Intervention classes soon!