Farm That Connects Disabled Children And Animals Is A Haven For Those With Disabilities
A farm in Texas has found the perfect way to make children with disabilities feel better about their conditions.
Named Safe in Austin, the farm connects disabled children with disabled animals as a way of showing the kids that disabilities can affect anyone and everyone.
The founder of the farm is Jamie Wallace-Griner, who says the story began when they welcomed her son’s Autism service dog named Angel to the family.
As per the farm’s website, Jamie explained, ‘We have always loved animals, but when Angel joined our family it became insanely clear how the love of an animal can be literally, miraculous!’
She continued:
Angel gave my son confidence and strength beyond anything I was capable of doing as his mother. She provided protection from his fears, understanding of his thoughts, and power over his disabilities.
Their amazing relationship isn’t everyone’s story, but it’s definitely the beginning of ours. We will never be able to repay her for helping shape my baby into the high functioning boy he is today, but we are going to try…..one life at a time.
Jamie and her husband then purchased a run-down ranch in Austin, Texas, in 2014 and it is now a home to lots of animals including dogs, cats, pigs, birds and rabbits.
Initially the family paid for the care of the animals, but as their family grew bigger, so did the bills. With this in mind, they made Safe in Austin a nonprofit organisation in 2018 so they could accept donations.
Speaking about the animals and the unique connection they have with disabled children, Jamie said:
Our rescues are grateful and happy, and they all have a story to tell. Kids and young adults that come from trauma can relate to the past of these animals and find hope in the future for both of them. At risk youth see an example of forgiveness and connection they have never felt before and slowly their hearts start to soften!
Special needs children find comfort and encouragement when learning about the special needs of many of our animals and learning how we all belong to each other no matter our differences.
While the farm offers permanent homes to many animals, Safe in Austin also tries to rehabilitate and rehome some of them that are able to do so.
The website explains, ‘Here at Safe in Austin we rescue animals from severe abuse or neglect, rehabilitate and rehome the ones that are able, and offer a safe and loving forever home for the rest.’
It continues, ‘Once they are healthy enough and we have earned their trust; we introduce our rescues to children that come from similar backgrounds of abuse, neglect, and/or special needs.’
What a truly wonderful idea.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Animals, Disabilities, Farm, Life, Texas
CreditsSafe In Austin
Safe In Austin