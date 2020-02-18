Derbyshire Farmer Jumps Into Raging Flood Waters To Save Lambs And Sheep

I said to somebody ‘duty calls’. [The animals] come first in any farmer’s life. Any farmer will agree they come above yourself and above anything. The thing is, they are what we live for.

I’ve spent nights up with them, delivering them. We’ve just been through a busy lambing period. You spend your whole life with them, and some of them are pets. We know them by name. One of them is actually called Pebbles, but she was like a big hippopotamus as she swam beside me.