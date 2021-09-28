Fat Bear Week Is Here Again At Last

You can consider a bear’s annual growth like that experienced by cubs and subadult (teenage) bears. Subadult bears and cubs grow proportionally more each year than even the biggest adults.

Perhaps you want to weigh your vote toward bears with extenuating circumstances such as a mother’s cost of raising cubs or the additional challenges older bears face as they age.

A mother bear’s ability to gain weight is made more difficult because she must provide for herself and the welfare of her cubs, while an older bear can have difficulty finding access to its preferred fishing spots due to competition with larger and younger bears. You can also vote for the bear you think is the simply the largest and fattest.