Fearless Man Extracts Honey From Beehive With Bare Hands In Unbelievable Video

u/iltifaat_yousuf/Reddit

A video of a man extracting honey from a beehive using only his bare hands has left people online awestruck and confused.

I’ve never been stung by a bee, but I sure wouldn’t take my chances like the man in this video.

Advert 10

One would think that you would go into a beehive fully-covered head to toe in a protective and bee-proof suit.

However, a man has been captured dicing with the chance of being stung not just by one bee, but the whole hive, as he goes to retrieve some golden honey.

PA Images

In the video, a man can be seen waving a leaf over the bees with his bare hand. The apparent waving of the leaf causes the bees to disperse and mostly leave the hive.

Advert 10

However, the man then decides, for some unknown reason, to pick up a handful of bees and show them to the camera.

After parading his courage for the lens to see, the man then goes back to the hive to cut away the lower half. He then wafts a few more bees away before cutting the top of the hive off to reveal a golden, oozing chamber of honey lying within, which he tips into a bucket.

He then seals the lower half of the hive back on and goes about his day, with viewers left in disbelief. It is hard to bee-lieve that he could simply have walked away completely un-stung.

Advert 10

The post has since amassed more 20,100 votes and hundreds of comments, with other Reddit users taking to the video in awe. One said: ‘Step 1: Tickle the bees. Step 2: Just grab them by the handful, it’s fine.’

Another commented:

So everybody else is going to act like they know what plant that was that he brushed the area with that cause the bees to scatter eh? .. I guess it’s just me; what plant is that?

A third wrote: ‘This wasn’t satisfying, this gave me anxiety’.

Advert 10

While honey is nice and bees are cute (until they sting you), nothing would convince me to ever venture near a hive completely unprotected. This man’s feat may be impressive, but it is definitely not one to try for yourself at home.