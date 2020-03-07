FedEx Driver Delivers Family’s Lost Dog Home After She Escapes

A heroic FedEx driver caught a lost dog and delivered her safely back to her house after she managed to slip out of the front door.

Footage recorded on the house’s Ring doorbell captured the moment the three-year-old golden retriever, Catcher, ventured down the front path of her home in Castle Pines, Colorado, and disappeared out of sight.

Her owner, Lisa Menzies, was out of town at the time, but the family were having some repairs done on the house and the front door was blown open by the wind after a contractor left to go for lunch.

The curious dog couldn’t resist the chance to venture into the outside world unaccompanied, but Lisa pointed out how things could have taken a dangerous turn.

Speaking to Fox 31 Denver, she commented:

The wind blew the door open while I was gone, and Catcher escaped. She could have wandered out to a busy road and you hate to think what’s going to happen then.

Catcher was out of sight for a few minutes, but before long a FedEx van pulled up outside the house with a special delivery.

The driver, who has not been identified, had presumably spotted Catcher and managed to catch her before she wandered too far. Footage shows the driver stepping out of his van with the heavy, fluffy bundle in his arms and walking quickly back up the front path before delivering Catcher safely back in her home and locking the door behind him.

Thankfully the family didn’t need to be in to sign for the unique package.

Lisa got a message from FedEx to alert her of the situation, explaining the driver had read Catcher’s tag and returned him to the listed address.

Speaking about the incredible rescue, Lisa said:

He put her in the house with such care. Seeing him carry her into the house like that … in my head, I was thinking of the theme song from the Titanic. He was taking such care and love with her that it was really amusing.

Lisa expressed her appreciation for the driver, describing him as the family’s ‘hero’.

She commented:

He interrupted his day and his package delivery schedule to pick her up and hand-carry her into our home and lock the door behind him. I don’t want to think about where else she could have ended up.

Lisa thanked the FedEx driver over text and tweeted FedEx to express her gratitude, but she is yet to learn the driver’s name.

Whoever the mysterious hero is, he certainly did a good job delivering Catcher back to her home. Hopefully she won’t go on any more ventures any time soon!