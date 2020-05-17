unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

First Endangered Pygmy Hippo Born At San Diego Zoo In 30 Years

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 17 May 2020 15:39
First Endangered Pygmy Hippo Born At San Diego Zoo In 30 YearsFirst Endangered Pygmy Hippo Born At San Diego Zoo In 30 YearsSan Diego Zoo

Staff at the San Diego Zoo are celebrating after welcoming its first successful pygmy hippopotamus birth in more than 30 years.

Advert

Mabel, a four-year-old pygmy hippo, gave birth to her first calf in April.

The new addition is yet to be named, however the zoo said in a statement that it stood and walked alongside its mother within just hours of being born.

First Endangered Pygmy Hippo Born At San Diego Zoo In 30 YearsFirst Endangered Pygmy Hippo Born At San Diego Zoo In 30 YearsSan Diego Zoo

‘Mom and calf are doing very well,’ the zoo said in a statement, adding, ‘the calf is nursing and getting lots of attention from the first-time mother.’

Advert

The baby was born weighing 12 pounds, and now weighs in at a healthy 25 pounds.

Pygmy hippos are considered as Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

There are fewer than 2,500 pygmy hippos still living in Africa, and usually reside in rivers and streams located in West African forests, primarily in Liberia. There are, however, small populations in Sierra Leone, Guinea and Ivory Coast.

First Endangered Pygmy Hippo Born At San Diego Zoo In 30 YearsFirst Endangered Pygmy Hippo Born At San Diego Zoo In 30 YearsSan Diego Zoo

In order to prepare for the birth of the baby, wildlife specialists placed a small, shallow tub in the indoor Lost Forest area of the zoo.

The zoo said:

The calf demonstrated the natural adaptations and instincts of pygmy hippos—to close their nostrils and to hold their breath under water—and today, both Mabel and the calf have full access to the pool in the maternity yard.

Welcome to the world, baby hippo.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Animals, endangered species, Hippopotamus, Hippos, Pygmy Hippopotamus, San Diego Zoo

Credits

San Diego Zoo

  1. San Diego Zoo

    San Diego Zoo Global Announces Birth of Endangered Pygmy Hippo at Zoo, Honors Conservation Supporters on Endangered Species Day

 