First Indian Rhino Born At British Safari Park
An Indian Rhino has been born at a British safari park for the first time in its 47 year history.
West Midland Safari Park welcomed the unnamed male calf to its family on Tuesday, September 8.
The baby’s parents are 11-year-old Seto and 12-year-old Rap who have been at the park since they were young. Seto and her son are said to be ‘bonding well together’ in a private area of the safari park.
Shelley Tudor, deputy head keeper of ungulates (hoofed mammals) at West Midland Safari Park said:
We are absolutely delighted and have been waiting a long time for this moment. After holding this species of rhino for over ten years, this is our first calf to be born at the Park.
We acquired Seto and Rap as youngsters and have been able to watch them grow and mature over time; which makes it even more momentous to see them produce their own calf. He is a very special addition to the Asian rhino House, and we look forward to watching him develop, and maybe go on to produce his own little rhinos in the future
We look forward to watching him develop, and maybe go on to produce his own little rhinos in the future!
While the Indian rhino is classed as ‘vulnerable’ on the IUCN Red List, as per National Geographic, its current population trend is said to be increasing.
With the conservation efforts of parks like West Midland Safari Park, let’s hope the Indian rhino’s population continues to increase.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Animals, Indian Rhino, Now, Rhino calf, West Midland Safari Park
CreditsWest Midland Safari Park
West Midland Safari Park
WEST MIDLAND SAFARI PARK ANNOUNCES HISTORIC BIRTH OF THEIR FIRST EVER INDIAN RHINO CALF