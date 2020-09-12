unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

First Indian Rhino Born At British Safari Park

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 12 Sep 2020 14:24
First Indian Rhino Born At British Safari ParkFirst Indian Rhino Born At British Safari ParkWest Midland Safari Park

An Indian Rhino has been born at a British safari park for the first time in its 47 year history.

Advert

West Midland Safari Park welcomed the unnamed male calf to its family on Tuesday, September 8.

The baby’s parents are 11-year-old Seto and 12-year-old Rap who have been at the park since they were young. Seto and her son are said to be ‘bonding well together’ in a private area of the safari park.

West Midland Safari Park

Shelley Tudor, deputy head keeper of ungulates (hoofed mammals) at West Midland Safari Park said:

Advert

We are absolutely delighted and have been waiting a long time for this moment. After holding this species of rhino for over ten years, this is our first calf to be born at the Park.

We acquired Seto and Rap as youngsters and have been able to watch them grow and mature over time; which makes it even more momentous to see them produce their own calf. He is a very special addition to the Asian rhino House, and we look forward to watching him develop, and maybe go on to produce his own little rhinos in the future

We look forward to watching him develop, and maybe go on to produce his own little rhinos in the future!

West Midland Safari Park

While the Indian rhino is classed as ‘vulnerable’ on the IUCN Red List, as per National Geographic, its current population trend is said to be increasing.

With the conservation efforts of parks like West Midland Safari Park, let’s hope the Indian rhino’s population continues to increase.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Animals, Indian Rhino, Now, Rhino calf, West Midland Safari Park

Credits

West Midland Safari Park

  1. West Midland Safari Park

    WEST MIDLAND SAFARI PARK ANNOUNCES HISTORIC BIRTH OF THEIR FIRST EVER INDIAN RHINO CALF

 