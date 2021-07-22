Fishing Group Catch Ancient 800lb ‘Sea Monster’ In ‘Extremely Rare’ Find

Fraser River Lodge/Instagram

A fishing group in Canada have caught an extremely rare, ancient ‘sea monster’ in British Columbia’s Fraser River, measuring in at 3.5-metres-long (11.5-foot).

The group, who were guided by staff at the Fraser River Lodge, reeled in the enormous white sturgeon while out fishing close to the town of Agassiz.

Advert 10

It’s understood that this mighty fish – which was released back into the lake – measured 56 inches around, tipping the scales at more than 800 pounds.

CTV News

Speaking with CTV News about the mammoth catch, Fraser River Lodge representative Kate Wisse revealed that the fish could well be more than 100 years old given its size; old enough to have been swimming around in the days of the roaring ’20s.

Wisse said:

Advert 10

Catches like this are extremely rare and always exciting to be a part of.

It’s thought this could have been the very first time the ‘monster sturgeon’ had been caught, as it had never been tagged before.

Catching the fish proved to be no mean feat, and it took more than an hour for the group to reel it in, partly because they had to manoeuvre their way around bridge pillars as well as an island, with their boat striking against parts of sunken trees.

https://www.facebook.com/FraserRiverLodge/posts/4995631230463945

Advert 10

White sturgeon are known to be the largest freshwater fish in Canada, where they have lived more or less unchanged for millions of years. Capable of growing up to six metres in length, these fish have previously been known to live well beyond 150 years.